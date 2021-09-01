Piers Morgan speaks after Ofcom clears ITV over Meghan comments
Piers Morgan has spoken to reporters after Ofcom cleared ITV over his criticism of the Duchess of Sussex.
The ex-Good Morning Britain host said he didn't believe Meghan Markle's expression of suicidal thoughts, which attracted a record number of complaints.
Morgan said that it was "ridiculous" that he lost his job, and that the report said he "was entitled to not believe them."
