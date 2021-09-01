BBC News

Piers Morgan speaks after Ofcom clears ITV over Meghan comments

Piers Morgan has spoken to reporters after Ofcom cleared ITV over his criticism of the Duchess of Sussex.

The ex-Good Morning Britain host said he didn't believe Meghan Markle's expression of suicidal thoughts, which attracted a record number of complaints.

Morgan said that it was "ridiculous" that he lost his job, and that the report said he "was entitled to not believe them."

