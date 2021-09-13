The Biff, Chip and Kipper books adapted into TV show
For over 30 years the Biff, Chip and Kipper books have been used in primary schools to teach children how to read. Now their antics are being played out on the small screen with a new CBeebies series, Biff and Chip.
