NTAs: Ant and Dec, Corrie and Line of Duty win big

The UK's favourite TV hosts, Ant and Dec, won their 20th consecutive win at the National Television Awards 2021.

The first time they won, "Tony Blair was the prime minister", Declan Donnelly quipped. Other winners of the night included Line of Duty, Coronation Street and It's A Sin.

