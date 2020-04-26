British supermodel Naomi Campbell has spoken about being a first-time mother.

In an exclusive interview with BBC HARDtalk, she told Zeinab Badawi: "I'm really lucky, I think I have a dream child."

Ms Campbell, 51, made the surprise announcement in May, and said she hoped her daughter would follow her example of being a strong woman, and her famously meticulous cleanliness routine.

