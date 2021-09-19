TikTok star steps into dream Riverdance role

Morgan Bullock from Richmond, Virginia, has joined the UK touring company of the acclaimed Irish dance show.

Morgan Bullock from Richmond, Virginia has stepped into her dream role with acclaimed Irish dancing show, Riverdance.

Days after her lockdown TikTok video went viral, Padraic Moyles, dance director of Riverdance, invited her to join the show.

BBC News went to meet her before her performance at Milton Keynes Theatre.

