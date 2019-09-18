Racers, start your engines. We're saying "hello, hello, hello" to a new cast of queens as season three of RuPaul's Drag Race UK hits the runway on Thursday.

The British version of RuPaul's smash hit show, which won the Emmy for outstanding reality competition programme on Sunday, launched in 2019.

The third UK series makes herstory with the international franchise's first cis woman drag queen, Victoria Scone.

BBC News sashayed on to the pink carpet to find out what else fans can look forward to.

UK viewers can watch from 19:00 BST on Thursday 23 September on BBC Three iPlayer.

Producer: Sophie Van Brugen