Nobel Literature Prize 2021: Abdulrazak Gurnah on the moment he found out he won
The winner of this year's Nobel Prize for Literature says he thought the phone call telling him he'd won was a cold caller.
Luckily, Tanzanian novelist Abdulrazak Gurnah was persuaded not to hang up.
Speaking to the BBC's Ros Atkins, he says he was making a cup of tea when the phone rang, telling the caller: "Come on, get out of here! Leave me alone."
