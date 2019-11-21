Coldplay put a pause on touring in 2019 due to concerns about the environmental impact of concerts.

Four years after their A Head Full of Dreams tour, which saw them stage 122 shows across five continents, the band have announced a new tour, with an eco-friendly focus.

The band have pledged to make their upcoming Music of the Spheres tour as sustainable and low-carbon as possible.

This includes cutting their CO2 emissions by 50% compared to their previous tours, developing and supporting sustainable touring practices, and offsetting CO2 emissions through projects such as funding the planting of a tree for every ticket sold.

As part of their pledge, they have also partnered with BMW to develop a rechargeable show battery that will be powered by recycled cooking oil, solar power and kinetic energy.

The BBC's Colin Paterson sat down with lead singer Chris Martin to talk about the measures the band are putting in place to ensure that the tour draws down more CO2 than it produces.

