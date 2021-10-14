Coldplay: Band announce first tour in four years with an 'eco-friendly' focus
Coldplay put a pause on touring in 2019 due to concerns about the environmental impact of concerts.
Four years after their A Head Full of Dreams tour, which saw them stage 122 shows across five continents, the band have announced a new tour, with an eco-friendly focus.
