Death after Alec Baldwin fires prop gun 'unfathomable'

Police in the US state of New Mexico are investigating after a woman died and a man was injured after the actor Alec Baldwin fired a prop gun on a film set.

Halyna Hutchins, who was working on the movie Rust as director of photography, was airlifted to hospital but was pronounced dead by medical staff.

Director Adam Egypt Mortimer worked with Ms Hutchins on the 2020 action film Archenemy.

Describing the weapon safety procedures films tend to use, he told the BBC the incident is "unfathomable".

Read more: Alec Baldwin fatally shoots woman with prop gun