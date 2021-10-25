Goodbye, Friend: Remembering Gunther star James Michael Tyler

The US actor James Michael Tyler, who most famously starred as Gunther in Friends, has died aged 59.

Tyler passed away peacefully at his home in Los Angeles on Sunday morning, a statement from his manager said.

The Friends star was diagnosed with stage four prostate cancer in 2018.

