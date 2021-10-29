From behind bars to spitting bars with Dizzee Rascal

Shogun, also known as Joe Heron, is a Scottish rapper whose career took off after his track 'Vulcan' went viral in 2016. Shortly after that, he ended up in prison for failing to complete community service.

He told the BBC how his approach to his music evolved as his career continues to grow.

This video has been optimised for mobile viewing on the BBC News app. The BBC News app is available from the Apple App Store for iPhone and Google Play Store for Android.