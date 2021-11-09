Emily Ratajkowski: I was told to 'get ugly' for acting roles

Supermodel Emily Ratajkowski says she was told to "get ugly" if she wanted to make it as an actor in Hollywood.

In an interview with BBC Newsnight, she also spoke about her alleged sexual assault by Robin Thicke on the set of the Blurred Lines music video, in 2013.

She said it did not feel significant at the time, but she has since faced "a reality or truth" in the years after.

The American model accused Thicke of groping her without consent while filming the video in her newly published book My Body.

The BBC has approached Robin Thicke about Ratajkowski’s allegations. He has not responded.

