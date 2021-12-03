Sir Antony Sher was widely regarded as one of the finest contemporary classical actors - he is South African, Jewish, openly gay and famously frank about his private struggles.

He told Stephen Sackur in 2015 how he felt alienated, growing up in apartheid South Africa. He said: "I was short, small for my age. Weedy. Bespectacled. I didn't stand a chance on the sporting fields and then I had to go into the army.

"It left me feeling very alienated from the society and very inadequate."