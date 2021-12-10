The woman deciding what you watch

As a director of original series at Netflix, Carolina García is responsible for bringing binge-worthy shows such as Stranger Things, Atypical, and Raising Dion to our screens.

Born in Argentina, García moved to the US as a child and worked her way to the top of the entertainment industry.

Named as one of BBC’s 100 Women for 2021, she reveals how she picks a hit TV series, what was life like as a Latino immigrant, and how she’s using her own experience to help Netflix address its own diversity shortfalls.

