Usain Bolt is the fastest sprinter to have ever walked the earth.

He’s been telling BBC Gaming Reporter Steffan Powell how his love of gaming helped his Olympic career.

Turns out he’s just as competitive playing Mario Kart and Mortal Kombat as he is on an athletics track.

Usain has been working with Virgin Media and using hologram technology called Portl to show-off at what online multiplayer gaming could look like in future.

The sprinter is a guest on the latest episode of BBC Sounds Podcast Press X to Continue.