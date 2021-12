EastEnders star Rose Ayling-Ellis has become the first deaf contestant to win BBC One's Strictly Come Dancing.

She competed against former Great British Bake Off winner John Whaite in the final, with third finalist, TV presenter AJ Odudu, pulling out due to injury.

This video has been optimised for mobile viewing on the BBC News app. The BBC News app is available from the Apple App Store for iPhone and Google Play Store for Android.