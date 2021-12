LadBaby are going for a record fourth UK Christmas number one in a row - with help from Ed Sheeran and Elton John.

YouTube stars Mark and Roxanne Hoyle have raised money for the Trussell Trust food bank charity with their sausage roll-themed singles since 2018.

This year's attempt is a cheeky version of Ed and Elton's Merry Christmas, called Sausage Rolls For Everyone.