The untold story of a British swimming icon

Mercedes Gleitze was the first British woman to swim the English Channel in 1927. In the same year she also became the first person to swim the Straits of Gibraltor.

These were just two of her accomplishments and, although famous at the time, Mercedes endeavoured to keep her past a secret from her children and grandchildren.

Now, with a film being completed about her life and a plaque being unveiled at her former Brighton home, Mercedes’ efforts are finally being recognised.

