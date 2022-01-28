Ronnies and trousers: Barry Cryer's BBC moments

Barry Cryer, who has died at the age of 86, had a long affiliation with the BBC.

As well as working on the BBC Radio 4 hit I'm Sorry I Haven't a Clue over nearly 50 years, he wrote the scripts and sketches of some of TV's biggest stars, including Morecambe and Wise and The Two Ronnies. Here are some highlights from his career.

