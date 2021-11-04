Set against a backdrop of Northern Ireland’s Troubles, Belfast is Kenneth Branagh’s most personal movie.

The story is seen through the eyes of nine-year-old Buddy, a fictionalised version of the young Branagh who grew up in the city.

Jude Hill, now aged 11, beat 300 other children to land the role, in a film now tipped for Bafta and Oscar success.

BBC culture editor Katie Razzall met him at the Shelley Lowry school in Portadown, where he’s been taking acting classes since he was four.