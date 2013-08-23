British entrepreneur and YouTube star Jamal Edwards has died at the age of 31.

A pioneering figure in British rap and grime music, he was appointed an MBE in 2014.

In interviews with the BBC from 2016 and 2017, he shared advice for those wanting to start their own business and explained why he chose to launch SBTV.

