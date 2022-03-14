The Bafta Film Awards have been handed out at a ceremony at the Royal Albert Hall.

The Power of the Dog scooped two top prizes, best film and best director for Jane Campion.

There were also references to the conflict in Ukraine, and the outside of the venue was bathed in blue and yellow.

