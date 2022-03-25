Michael Bublé has two of the UK’s best-selling albums of all time – with more than three million people buying his records Christmas and Crazy Love. But the Canadian star still wants more.

He’s about to start a UK tour of small venues this year, performing in the grounds of stately homes, castles and cricket grounds.

He’s been speaking to our entertainment reporter Alex Stanger about his latest record, Higher, which features new music, cover songs and collaborations with Sir Paul McCartney and Willie Nelson.

