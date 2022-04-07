Young Prince captured on a 50-year-old TV reel

Born and raised in Minneapolis, the US singer and international superstar Prince Rogers Nelson was attending Lincoln Junior High school in April 1970.

He carried out the interview with CBS local station WCCO about the strike, which was discovered by Matt Liddy, the production manager at the station 50 years later. A childhood friend and a historian reacted to the footage, confirming that the boy was Prince.

According to the coroner's report, the singer died of an accidental fentanyl overdose in 2016.

