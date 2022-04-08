The Grammy award winning R&B artist Ashanti has been honoured with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

Her mother Tina Douglas said she'd bought a fake souvenir star for her daughter 20 years ago, saying she would 'get one of these one day'.

Ashanti's first album secured her a place in the Guinness Book of World Records for fastest selling female debut album.

A song from her second album, Rock Wit U (Awww Baby) has recently been sampled by British rapper Aitch on his single Baby.