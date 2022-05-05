Arcade Fire: Streaming makes music disposable

“The streaming money is laughable for younger bands,” Arcade Fire’s Win Butler has told BBC Newsnight.

Speaking ahead of their latest album WE, the indie rock band’s co-founder says streaming is damaging for younger artists.

“If you're emerging and if the culture around music is so disposable and so undervalued, those are the artists you won't even know that you missed out on, because they won't make their third record,” he added.

“You won't hear the U2s, you won't hear the Bruce Springsteens.”

Watch the full interview tonight at 22:30BST on BBC Two or iPlayer (UK only).