Eurovision 2022: Highlights of Ukraine's winning night

Ukraine has won the Eurovision Song Contest 2022, with the Kalush Orchestra coming out on top with a huge show of support for their song Stefania.

The UK's Sam Ryder came second place for his performance of Spaceman, landing the UK's best result since 1998.

Along the way these top acts competed against some strong competition from the likes of Norway's SubWoolfer and Sweden's Cornelia Jakobs. Here are the highlights of the night.

