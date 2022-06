Johnny Depp's defamation court case against his ex-wife, Amber Heard, has concluded after six weeks, with the jury awarding the actor $10m (£8m) in compensatory damages.

He was also awarded $5m in punitive damages.

Jurors also found that Depp had defamed Heard through his attorney and awarded her $2m.

The trial was livestreamed online and watched by millions of viewers worldwide.