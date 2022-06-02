The Prince of Wales and Duchess of Cornwall will make an appearance on EastEnders on Thursday night.

The Royal couple filmed their star turns at an Albert Square street party in March.

Thursday's episode will also feature a Royal version of the theme tune, which has been remastered by its original composer Simon May.

