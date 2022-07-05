Adele told fans she was "so happy" to be back on stage at the start of her first public concert for five years.

The pop superstar's composure momentarily cracked as she took in the huge audience in London's Hyde Park during the opening lines of Hello.

She quickly resumed singing and went on to play a crowd-pleasing two-hour set for 65,000 fans in her home city.

This video has been optimised for mobile viewing on the BBC News app. The BBC News app is available from the Apple App Store for iPhone and Google Play Store for Android.