Keanu Reeves' comic book makes history

Keanu Reeves has made Comic-Con history in San Diego.

The actor is the creator and co-writer of the comic BRZRKR - which has become the first comic book to feature in the convention's prestigious Hall H, where first previews of new projects are featured.

The hugely successful comic book series will come to an end in two more editions. But Keanu Reeves told thousands of Comic-Con fans it will not be the end of the story.

