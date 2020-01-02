The American film Forrest Gump won Oscars and has been hailed by many as a classic piece of cinema since its release in 1994.

Now an Indian version starring film legend Aamir Khan is set to show later this month. Laal Singh Chaddha follows very similar themes to the 1994 film, weaving through key chapters of India's history.

Mr Khan spoke to the BBC's Matthew Amroliwala, and told him how the iconic 'life is like a box of chocolates' line was adapted for Indian audiences.