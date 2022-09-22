Robbie Williams marks 25 years going solo

For a quarter of a century, pop star Robbie Williams has been entertaining the world as a solo artist. To mark the milestone he's now released a brand new album. Appropriately named 25, it features some of his best loved hits from across the decades, as you've never heard them before.

He spoke to entertainment correspondent Colin Paterson.

