Minotaur head and lion discovered in rented flat

Ron Gittins lived in Birkenhead on the Wirral. A curious and colourful character, he was both well-known but also a total mystery to friends, neighbours and even family.

It was only after he died in 2019, and relatives were asked to clear his rented home that the weird, wonderful private world he had made for himself was uncovered.

Now, supporters of Ron’s Place, including singer Jarvis Cocker, are trying to raise money to buy his old flat and turn it into a space for local artists.

BBC News went to take a look.

Video Journalist: Dan Curtis

