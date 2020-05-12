Anime: My Neighbour Totoro takes to the Barbican stage
Totoro, the giant star of the Studio Ghibli anime classic, is finally making his stage debut.
The Royal Shakespeare Company has adapted the 1988 film for a production at the Barbican theatre, with music by the movie's original composer Joe Hisaishi.
My Neighbour Totoro has already been a big hit at the Barbican's box office, becoming the fastest-selling show in its history.
The BBC's Culture editor Katie Razzall had a sneak peek of the adaptation before it opened to the public.
Produced by Alex Stanger