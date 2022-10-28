Brendan Gleeson and Colin Farrell have partnered once again with director Martin McDonagh, 14 years after the trio's last film, In Bruges, became a cult hit. The Banshees of Inisherin charts the end of a friendship and personal sacrifices The actors have talked to the BBC's Lizo Mzimba about their latest collaboration.

