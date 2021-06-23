Boy George was visibly upset when talking about former Health Secretary Matt Hancock’s presence on reality show I'm A Celebrity.

The singer said his mother had been seriously ill in hospital during the pandemic, and indicated he felt uncomfortable "sitting here having fun" with Hancock.

Boy George added that if his mother had died, he would not have been on the show.

"I don’t want to spoil this experience for myself," he added. "I’m not good at hiding what I feel. Especially when it’s something so strong."