Conservative MP Matt Hancock has entered the I'm a Celeb jungle - meeting his fellow campmates for the first time.

ITV News presenter Charlene White asked Mr Hancock if he could understand if people were "not very happy" about him taking part while Parliament is still sitting.

Boy George said it was "difficult" to have him there after his mother had been in hospital during the pandemic.

His participation in the series has already led to his suspension as a Conservative MP.

Mr Hancock has been widely criticised for agreeing to appear on the programme but has said he will donate some of his fee to charity and use his time in the jungle to raise awareness to support people with dyslexia.

