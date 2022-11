Joe Lycett has appeared to shred £10,000 of his own money in protest against David Beckham's role as an ambassador for the World Cup in Qatar.

The comedian challenged former footballer Mr Beckham to withdraw from his role for the controversial host nation, in which case he would donate the £10,000 to LQBTQ+ charities.

The deadline passed without response so Mr Lycett released a video appearing to show the destruction of the money.