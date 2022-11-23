The nineteenth annual Eurovision Song Contest was broadcast from The Dome in Brighton, United Kingdom.

Swedish group ABBA won the day with "Waterloo" and went on to become one of the only Eurovision acts to achieve international superstardom, selling more than 375 million records worldwide.

The song was voted best Eurovision song of all time at a 50th anniversary show of the contest in 2005, although interestingly it also received the lowest percentage of votes ever recorded for a winning entry in a final - with the UK giving Sweden the dreaded "nil points".