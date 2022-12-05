Billie Eilish: I saw everybody else in the public eye, and suddenly it's me

Speaking to BBC 100 Women, global icon Billie Eilish describes how strange it feels to have gone from being someone who commented on other people in the public eye, to being "part of the discussion" herself.

"I saw everybody else in the public eye, when they were, and suddenly it's me," she says.

She adds that when you see yourself and your name everywhere, "It's really hard to know who the hell you are."

You can read the full story on the BBC News website.