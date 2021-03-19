Rowena Chiu was silenced for 20 years by a non-disclosure agreement (NDA) she signed after an alleged sexual assault by Harvey Weinstein.

Her story is similar to many heard throughout the trial of the former film studio boss.

Weinstein was found guilty by a Los Angeles jury on Monday of raping a woman.

The two-month trial heard how Weinstein used his influence to lure women into private meetings before attacking them.

The 70-year-old is facing up to 24 years in prison when he is sentenced.