Plebs, the sitcom about a group of mates negotiating their way through Roman society, is coming to an end.

A feature-length finale will round off the show, premiering on the new streaming service ITVX.

The BBC joined Marcus, Grumio and Aurelius on set in Wales, as filming on their final adventure wrapped up.

