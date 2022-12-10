Puerto Rican Actress Rita Moreno is one of a few performers to have been awarded Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and a Tony awards - an outsanding achievement known as EGOT.

Best known for her leading role as Anita in West Side Story and with supporting roles in classics like Singin' in the Rain and The King and I, her acting career spans over seven decades.

In an interview for BBC 100 Women. Moreno reflects on what it was like being a trailblazer for Latinas in the US and having to overcome racism and abuse to break into the film industry - and why she is still fighting for strong roles at 90 years old.

Reporter: Nomia Iqbal, for BBC 100 Women

Produced by Lara Owen and Valeria Perasso

Filmed by Ian Cartwright. Edited by Petra Zivic

BBC 100 Women names 100 inspiring and influential women around the world each year. Rita Moreno was on the BBC 100 Women list 2022

