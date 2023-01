Melanie Chisholm is famous for her singing as part of The Spice Girls – she’s performed to millions on some of the biggest stages in the world. But now she’s stepping out of her comfort zone to star as one of the leads in a contemporary dance show at Sadler's Wells in London.

The singer hinted at a possible Spice Girls reunion when BBC News caught up with her during rehearsals for Julie Cunningham & Company - How Did We Get Here?