Watch 40 years of the funniest Breakfast fails

The BBC launched a new era of early morning news programming when Breakfast Time hit TV screens on 17 January 1983.

But live television is always in the hands of the gods and, even in that first show, not everything went according to plan.

As BBC Breakfast celebrates 40 years on air, we take a look back at some of the unexpected funny moments from its time.

This video has been optimised for mobile viewing on the BBC News app. The BBC News app is available from the for iPhone and for Android.