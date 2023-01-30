James May: Jeremy Clarkson article too creepy

Jeremy Clarkson's controversial column about Meghan Markle was "too creepy", his Grand Tour colleague James May has said.

May told BBC Radio 4's Today Programme that he "wouldn't have written" the piece, but said he was also in favour of free speech.

He dismissed suggestions that the Amazon show was "under threat" due to the backlash from Clarkson's comments.

More than 25,000 complaints have been made to press regulator Ipso after Clarkson wrote in December that he hated "on a cellular level". He has since said he apologised.