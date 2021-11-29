BBC guest's phone keeps going off during interview

A television guest was left embarrassed after his phone went off four times during an interview on BBC Newsnight.

Former cabinet minister Kenneth Baker, now Lord Baker of Dorking, appeared on the programme to talk about the teachers' strikes and Nadhim Zahawi's tax affairs and, subsequent sacking.

When the phone first went off, Newsnight presenter Victoria Derbyshire took the phone from Lord Baker in an attempt to switch it off, but it continued ringing during the interview.