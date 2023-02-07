Sally Wainwright, the creator of award-winning BBC One hit Happy Valley has told Newsnight she was confident the drama's finale would be "satisfying".

But she revealed that she rewrote her original script for the final episode after Sarah Lancashire, who played Catherine Cawood, "made it clear that she wasn't happy" with how the story concluded in her first draft.

Lancashire gave her "some really good" feedback, Wainwright said, "so everything got pushed a bit further in that episode and it's all thanks to Sarah".